Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.67 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

