Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.56.

Chevron last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company's revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

