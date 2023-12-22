Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Financial Contrast

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.23 $6.50 billion $1.68 12.54 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $15.84 million 1.99 $12.99 million N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.62% 95.06% 95.06%

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.3%. Woodside Energy Group pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

