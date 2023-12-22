Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

