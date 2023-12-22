Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of LNG opened at $171.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.01. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

