Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $196.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.67.
LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of LNG stock opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $183.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
