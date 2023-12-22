Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £142,457.68 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.22), for a total value of £142,457.68 ($180,166.54).

Chemring Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON CHG opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £963.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,680.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 351 ($4.44). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.68) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHG

About Chemring Group

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.