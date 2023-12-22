Charles Protell Sells 10,104 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Protell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of Golden Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $561,530.94.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.22. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.38 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

Featured Stories

