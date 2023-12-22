Charles Cade Acquires 8,000 Shares of Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cade bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £43,440 ($54,938.66).
Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of LON VEIL opened at GBX 549 ($6.94) on Friday. Vietnam Enterprise has a 1-year low of GBX 508 ($6.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 660 ($8.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 548.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 500.97 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.74 and a beta of 0.59.
About Vietnam Enterprise
