Charles Cade Acquires 8,000 Shares of Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cade bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £43,440 ($54,938.66).

Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of LON VEIL opened at GBX 549 ($6.94) on Friday. Vietnam Enterprise has a 1-year low of GBX 508 ($6.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 660 ($8.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 548.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 500.97 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Vietnam Enterprise alerts:

About Vietnam Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.