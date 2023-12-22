CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $99.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

