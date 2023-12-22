CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

