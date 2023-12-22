CGN Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,223,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 552,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,709 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 266,474 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1849 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.