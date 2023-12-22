CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

