CGN Advisors LLC Invests $779,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Separately, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $25.59 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90.

