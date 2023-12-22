CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

