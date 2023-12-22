CGN Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

