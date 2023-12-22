CGN Advisors LLC Buys 4,928 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

