Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.21 and its 200-day moving average is $507.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $480.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

