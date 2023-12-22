Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

