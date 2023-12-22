Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is set to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.