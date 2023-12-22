Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Centene by 36.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

