Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £226.18 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £226.18 ($286.05).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 576 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £224.64 ($284.10).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Swagatam Mukerji sold 453,468 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total value of £167,783.16 ($212,195.73).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

CAU stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £68.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.94. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36.40 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.69 ($0.72).

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

