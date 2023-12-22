Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 101.10 ($1.28) on Tuesday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,022.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

