Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $9,002,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $20,162,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 67.9% during the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

