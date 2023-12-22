Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.93.

CARA opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.81. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

