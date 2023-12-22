Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HAL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HAL opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

