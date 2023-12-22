Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.22.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $245.03 on Monday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.36.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $342,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $342,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,933 shares of company stock worth $66,363,147. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.