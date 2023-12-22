Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.19

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and traded as high as $41.74. Capgemini shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 35,364 shares trading hands.

Capgemini Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

