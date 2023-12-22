Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s previous close.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 51.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.