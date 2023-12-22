Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$96.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$98.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$95.12.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$86.13 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,407. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

