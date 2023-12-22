Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$101.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$95.12.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$86.13 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$93.44. The company has a market cap of C$93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. Insiders sold 217,752 shares of company stock worth $19,275,407 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

