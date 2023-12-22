Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on the stock.

Netcall Stock Down 4.9 %

LON NET opened at GBX 88 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,933.33 and a beta of 0.34. Netcall has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.48).

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Netcall’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.