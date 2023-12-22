Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$17.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.35.

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.