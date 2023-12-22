Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target to GBX 105

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
In related news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68), for a total value of £70,740 ($89,465.03). Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
