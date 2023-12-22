Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNT.UN

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

About True North Commercial REIT

TNT.UN opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.11. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.33 and a twelve month high of C$36.51.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.