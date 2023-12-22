Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $29.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.91.
A number of research firms recently commented on CWH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camping World
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World
Camping World Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of CWH opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Camping World
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.