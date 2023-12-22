Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $29.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 112,478 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 296,992 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

