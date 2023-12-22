Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$71.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.20.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$57.98 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$29.44 and a 1 year high of C$63.12. The firm has a market cap of C$25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 95.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.17. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.2430815 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. Insiders have sold 90,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.