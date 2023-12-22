Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 15,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

