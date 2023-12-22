Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.85. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.53. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.