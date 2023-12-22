Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

