Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,926,547.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 143,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,560,487.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,770,072 shares in the company, valued at $836,248,887.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,926,547.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,306,266 shares of company stock valued at $40,414,073 over the last 90 days. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.28 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

