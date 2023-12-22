Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Traeger were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Traeger by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Traeger by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

COOK stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOK. B. Riley initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

