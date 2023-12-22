Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,012 shares during the quarter. Sunrun comprises 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 207.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 237.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,431 shares of company stock worth $283,997. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $19.39 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

