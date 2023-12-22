Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

