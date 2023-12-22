Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.78. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 7,500 shares.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers retained executive search and analytics solutions; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.