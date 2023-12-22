C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.05. 9,495,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 18,580,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Specifically, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,470. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AI. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 5.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 20.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 150.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

