BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,185.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.
- On Monday, November 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $11,200.00.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
