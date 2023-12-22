Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average is $144.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

