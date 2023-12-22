Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,762,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,104,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

