Brookfield (NYSE:BN) PT Raised to $46.25

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $46.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.1 %

Brookfield stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,332,268 shares of company stock worth $11,151,917 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,001,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

